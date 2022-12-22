Samsung Galaxy S23 launch event dates seemingly revealed as prep work is underway

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 22nd 2022 8:01 am PT

samsung galaxy s23
0 Comments

Reports have made it clear that the Galaxy S23 launch event would take place in early February 2023, but now we’re getting some more specifics.

Ice Universe tweeted this week that the Galaxy S23 launch event would take place on February 1, 2023. It’s a date that certainly makes sense, being in the middle of the week and in the same basic time frame as the last two years. The Galaxy S22 launched on February 9, while the S21 series was announced on January 14.

That date was secondarily confirmed by @OnLeaks as well as Max Jambor, the latter pointing out that the event would bleed over to February 2 in some regions. This suggests that the event could take place in the evening, rather than a typical morning event.

Of course, this event is certainly notable as it would be Samsung’s first in-person launch event since the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 lockdowns.

And, notably, our Max Weinbach spotted yesterday that prep work is apparently underway behind the scenes for an in-person launch. Ticketing servers have gone online, and also hinted that there may be some sort of event in London alongside the San Francisco event that’s been widely reported.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, as well as making minor improvements beyond that, and adding satellite connectivity.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.