Samsung Galaxy S23 with new colors reportedly coming in February with San Francisco event

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 30th 2022 7:40 am PT

samsung galaxy s23 ultra design
0 Comments

As 2022 moves to a close, more information is coming out on the Galaxy S23 and its release date. Here’s what we know.

Mirroring a previous report, KoreaJoongAng Daily says this week that the Galaxy S23 will launch at an event in February in San Francisco. The report cites a Samsung Electronics executive who said:

The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February.

The report then adds that the Unpacked event will be in San Francisco. The same details were provided in a report earlier this month, where it was said that the event would take place during the first two weeks of the month. It would be Samsung’s first in-person smartphone launch since 2020’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, which also had its Unpacked event in San Francisco. This would point to a release date for the Galaxy S23 later in February 2023.

It’s added that the Galaxy S23 series will have a higher price tag than the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S22 series, due to inflation.

On top of that, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has shared some info on Galaxy S23 accessories. He claims on Twitter that S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will have leather, silicone (with and without straps), a frame cover, and a “Clear View” cover. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s S Pen will apparently come in black, green, rose (pink), and beige, hinting at the color options for the phone itself. These would be mostly new colors from the Galaxy S22’s options.

