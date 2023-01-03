Nvidia GeForce Now to come to Android Automotive-powered vehicles later this year

Nvidia GeForce Now is set to be the first game streaming service available on Android Automotive as it is confirmed as coming to Polestar 3 later this year along with several other vehicles.

After confirming a closer working relationship with integration with Nvidia’s Drive platform earlier late last year, the next obvious step is the introduction of Nvidia’s premier cloud game streaming service to the in-vehicle entertainment system. Announced in a new blog post, Nvidia GeForce Now is confirmed as arriving for Android Automotive with several car manufacturers including vehicles from the Hyundai group (which includes Genesis and Kia), China’s BYD, and Polestar.

The Polestar 3 is set for release priced at $84,000 with orders slated to begin shipping from Q4 2023. Like previous generation cars such as the Polestar 2, it will rely on Android Automotive for all core in-car controls including the infotainment system and includes Google Assistant voice controls. When driving, certain features and applications such as web browsers are not available.

It’s highly likely that the streaming service will not be available when cars are in motion, but this would enable access to over 1,500 games including some of the biggest and best free-to-play titles. How well game-streaming will work on supported vehicles is also a question that we have given this announcement. Nvidia offers 4K game streaming at up to 120fps or 240fps at selected resolutions with the newly announced RTX 4080 “Ultimate” tier.

Sadly, no official word has been shared on whether older models such as the Polestar 2 will get access to the GeForce Now application in the future. The cloud gaming application is capable of running in browsers and Android-powered systems such as smartphones, set-top boxes, plus much more. No timeline has been given for the release of GeForce Now for Polestar 3, but it will come with an updated build of Android Automotive when shipping in Q4 2023.

