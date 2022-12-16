Nvidia Shield TV will lose GameStream for PC streaming in a coming update

- Dec. 16th 2022 11:40 am PT

Nvidia just revealed that the Shield TV will lose its native GameStream support in the new year.

An email sent to “recent” users of GameStream on Nvidia Shield TV notifies users that the functionality will be lost in mid-February 2023.

GameStream is a feature Nvidia offers to users with a PC using an Nvidia GPU which allows for the PC to stream games to another device over a local network. Shield TV has, for a few years now, offered this functionality as a part of the NVIDIA Games app on Android TV which is pre-loaded on the device. GameStream is otherwise not available on Android TV. There’s no explanation for exactly why the functionality is being discontinued, but it sounds like usage may have played a role.

For those still using GameStream, Nvidia recommends using Steam Link which supports streaming in up to 4K (and works on other Android TV devices too), as well as its own GeForce Now cloud gaming service which also supports up to 4K streaming on Shield.

Nvidia’s email reads in full:

Starting in mid-February, a planned update to the NVIDIA Games app will begin rolling out to SHIELD owners. With this update, the GameStream feature will no longer be available. SHIELD users can continue to use GameStream until that time. Visit our FAQ for more information.

SHIELD users can stream games from their PC using the free Steam Link app. Visit the Steam Link site to learn more.

We also invite you to stream PC games from the cloud using NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

