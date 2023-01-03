Nvidia GeForce Now debuts ‘Ultimate’ tier with RTX 4080, 240fps, same price

Nvidia is bringing a big new update to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service that unlocks better streaming performance and twice the framerate for the same price. GeForce Now “Ultimate” has arrived.

Launching starting later this month for existing GeForce Now RTX 3080 users, GeForce Now “Ultimate” brings the power of Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPUs. This is now the second significant upgrade to Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform since its launch in 2020.

What does 4080 performance bring? Most notably, this unlocks 240fps streaming. 4K streaming also jumps up to 120fps from its previous 60fps limit.

GeForce NOW Ultimate members are set to receive three major streaming upgrades. The new SuperPODs are capable of rendering and streaming at up to 240 fps. Paired with NVIDIA Reflex, members’ game play will feel as if it is on a desktop PC. 4K gaming goes from fast to beyond fast with an upgrade from 60 fps to 120 fps, while ultrawide monitors will be supported for the first time, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, including many popular variants such as 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080.

Nvidia says its new RTX 4080 “SuperPODs” deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics performance to each individual user. That’s nearly a 2x upgrade over the 3080 tier. Nvidia also mentions that input latency drops to 40ms when using Nvidia Reflex, which is unprecedented in cloud gaming.

GeForce Now Ultimate will be available to users for $19.99 per month or $99 per six months. It’s the same price as the previous RTX 3080 tier, and the RTX 4080 upgrade starts rolling out later this month.

