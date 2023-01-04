Citizen’s 2nd-gen Wear OS watch has CZ Smart ‘self-care advisor’ and starts at 41mm

At CES 2023 today, Citizen announced its second-generation Wear OS watch. Besides a slightly more mechanical/traditional look, Citizen is trying to differentiate the CZ Smart on the health front.

The CZ Smart is now available in 41mm and 44mm after the first-generation came in at 46mm. The larger “Sport” model features a prominent bezel in five-minute increments, while the smaller “Casual” forgoes that with the stainless steel case around the 1.28-inch AMOLED tapering quite nicely. The screen sizes are identical with a 326 PPI, while the bands are 22mm.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Battery life is estimated at “24+ hours” with a full charge in 40 minutes. Other shared specifications include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, speaker, microphone, and vibration.

Running the latest version of Wear OS (3), the Citizen CZ Smart watch is compatible with both Android and iOS. Pre-loaded apps include Amazon Alexa, Google Fit, Spotify, Strava, and YouTube Music.

41mm Casual CZ Smart

Then there’s the “CZ Smart YouQ” app, which is the unique feature of this watch. This “built-in self-care advisor” helps you “understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness and offers customized insights and personalized strategies. Sensors include gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart sensor, Sp02, and ambient light sensors.

Using neural networks developed within the IBM Watson® Studio workspace, CZ Smart YouQ can learn and understand the wearer’s chronotype (an individual’s preferred timing of sleep and wake) within seven to ten days by processing their sleep data and Alert Scores and deepens that understanding over time.

That “Alert Score,” which involves taking a daily Alert Monitor test, is combined with heart rate, activity, sleep patterns, and chronotype to generate “Power Fixes,” or “suggested actions and activities to help the wearer mitigate the effects of fatigue, improve alertness, and promote the building of better habits.”

The 41mm Casual ($350-$435) CZ Smart is available in rose gold, silver, gold, and black cases, while the case/bezel colors on the 44mm Sport ($375-$435) are silver/silver, black/black, silver/black, silver/blue, and gold/black. Available bands include mesh bracelets, links, silicone, and leather. It will be available in the US from this March.

44mm Sport CZ Smart

