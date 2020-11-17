The iconic watchmaker Citizen has now entered the Wear OS arena after officially unveiling the CZ Smart, the firm’s first-ever smartwatch.

An iconic Japanese export, the CZ Smart might prove a tough sell for ardent Wear OS fans due to a number of factors — the price being arguably the biggest hurdle. Let’s quickly talk about the good bits first before delving into the internals and pricing though.

It comes in three distinct styles that retain the classic look and shape that have made Citizen watches among the most prominent around the globe. That means a relatively large 46mm steel case, with an anodized aluminum top ring. The CZ Smart has a 1.28-inch AMOLED Gorilla Glass 3 display at a solid 416 by 416 resolution.

There is room for a side-casing button, rotating bezel, and push buttons for menu activation and settings adjustments. On the left side, there is also a speaker, with the CZ Smart also including a microphone for Google Assistant voice commands and making calls.











Now the internals on this “luxury” watch might make you wince a little, as the Citizen CZ Smart is set to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, but no word on the RAM amount. Considering how much of a leap the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip is, this is a bit of a disappointment unless you’re happy with the older chip. There is also 8GB of onboard storage, which will likely be more than enough for what you’ll need daily.

Pre-orders have opened for the Citizen CZ Smart with a $395 asking price. However, given the spec sheet, it seems like a tough ask that unless you simply must have a Citizen-branded smartwatch. You can get the CZ Smart in three finishes with a bracelet strap or silicone strap option.

