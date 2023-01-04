Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits $400 off, Samsung PRO microSD cards from $16, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with some notable New Year savings that make Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 more affordable at $400 off. Not to mention, those who want to refresh their smart home in 2023 can also score a pair of 100W Philips Hue color bulbs at $68 to go alongside all-time Amazon lows on Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Year savings make Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 more affordable

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 256GB smartphone for $1,400 in all three styles. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while delivering the first drop since Black Friday. This comes within $50 of that all-time low price and is the third-best we’ve tracked to date.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last fall. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Refresh your smart home with a 2-pack of 100W Philips Hue color bulbs

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulbs for $68. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 23% off. This comes within $2 of the all-time low last set back in April of last year and delivers one of the best values yet on the bundle.

Delivering the brightest color bulbs from Philips Hue yet, its recent releases have a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

All-time Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards

Amazon is now offering some particularly notable deals on Samsung’s best microSD cards to accessorize some of the new gear you scored over he holidays. First up, you can score the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $50. After launching in late 2021 at $109, it has since settled out in the $68 to $75 range. Today’s deal is $6 under our previous mention to mark a new Amazon all-time low.

This model, much like the smaller capacity variants you’ll find on sale here, reaches speeds up to 160MB/s with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to many of the more modern solutions in the price range. A notable option for a cameras, drones, select Android devices, and gaming rigs, Samsung says its PRO Plus can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside carrying protection against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: