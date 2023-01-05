Wear OS 3 launch has led to 3x boost in active Google-powered watches

In addition to Android and Spotify Connect integration and Auto news, Google at CES 2023 shared a few stats, including how “there are now over three times as many active Wear OS devices” since Wear OS 3 launched.

Wear OS 3 was announced/launched in May 2021 at Google I/O. The first device to feature it was the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that August. This was followed by the Montblanc Summit 3 in June and the Galaxy Watch 5 two months later. The Pixel Watch launched in October, while Fossil Gen 6 updates followed relatively soon after along with the Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

Google says “wearables represent a major part of the multi-device ecosystem.”

With the latest version of Wear OS, you can use the Camera app to level up your selfies and remotely control the camera shutter on Pixel phones or use the Google Home app to control compatible smart home devices like your thermostat and lights. When heading out for a run, ask Google Assistant on Wear OS to quickly start playing a Spotify playlist and track your workout with Fitbit or Adidas Running on your watch.

This includes “more than 300 headphone models from brands like Beats, JBL, OnePlus and Sony” with Fast Pair.

In 2022, over 320 million Fast Pair pairings were made to instantly find and connect nearby accessories to your devices.

Other stats include:

“Nearby Share continues to roll out, now available with new features and across nearly 3 billion devices.”

“Cast your entertainment to compatible devices with over 3,000 supported audio and video apps.”

“There are more than 150 million monthly active Google TV devices…” New sets launching this year include the TCL Q-Series TV and the Hisense ULED TVs, Laser TVs, and Laser Cinema (projectors) lineups.

Android Automotive (Google built-in) is currently offered across seven brands, including new Honda Accord, Polestar 3, and Volvo EX90.

