What Android Automotive looks like on the 2023 Honda Accord [Gallery]

Honda announced last September that it would start using Android Automotive, and the first car to do so will be the 2023 Accord.

The 2023 Honda Accord will start appearing (via The Verge) at dealerships next month, with Android Automotive “standard on the top-line Accord Touring.” Carmakers are able to heavily customize the UI, and Honda clearly did so.

Google’s OS runs on a vertical 12.3-inch center touchscreen, which Honda touts as its largest, with a column of virtual buttons at the left for Home, Back, Assistant, Maps, FM radio, and Smartphone Projection (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay supported).

Apps appear after that, while Honda is placing various status bar icons in the top-right corner. This includes notifications, like when an app is installed. There’s “Hey Google” hotword support, while available commands let you ask:

“How far can I drive?”: “Your car should be able to go another 7 miles.”

“Set the passenger temperature to 70 degrees”

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what’s nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice, with the route map then displayed in the instrument cluster.

Underneath that are widgets like an analog clock and audio controls (you can see YouTube Music above). The launcher, which can be customized, shows eight icons at a time, including Android apps and other car functionality.

Drivers can also control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favorite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

Other hardware features on the top-of-the line 2023 Accord include a 10.2-inch digital driver instrumentation display, 6-inch head-up display, and 15W Qi wireless charging.

