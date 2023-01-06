Samsung website confirms Galaxy S23 series launch date ahead of announcement

Samsung Unpacked to announce the Galaxy S23 series is rumored to be coming up soon, and it seems like Samsung Colombiamay have jumped the gun a bit on the announcement, posting the Unpacked page a bit early confirming the Galaxy S23 launch date.

The Galaxy S23 was originally rumored to launch in late February, but according to Samsung’s official Colombia website, the event is on February 1st.

The teaser doesn’t show much, but does have the new camera design with pictures of leaves and lilacs in the corner, hinting at the names of the rumored colors that recently leaked.

Renders of the Galaxy S23 series have been leaking for the past few weeks, showing off an S22 Ultra style lens on all three models.

Yesterday, official-looking renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked leaving nothing to the imagination, including the colors: Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

This may be it: Cotton Flower

Misty Lilac

Botanic Green

Phantom Black pic.twitter.com/bnRVIb5ZhI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023

The Galaxy S23 specs haven’t fully leaked quite yet. but there have been rumors about the Galaxy S23 Ultra using a 200MP camera sensor. All of this to provide more detail and better night photos. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are rumored to have an improved lens for the 50MP main shooter. All three models are going to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally as well, most likely putting an end to Exynos in Europe.

With Galaxy Unlocked on February 1, the Galaxy S23 launch date isn’t too far out. There isn’t that much longer until we get to see everything Samsung has coming up. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

