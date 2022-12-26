Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks show off official-looking promo images, more new details

The Galaxy S23 series is likely just over a month away from launch, and as that date approaches, we’re hearing some new details about the two phones as well as a first look at some official-looking promo images of the lineup.

Thanks to several past leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S23 series will look like. Changes are expected to be quite minimal across the board, with the S23 Ultra looking virtually identical to the S22 Ultra, while the standard S23 devices will see a slight change to the camera array, and that’s about it.

But the folks over at 91Mobiles have now shown off a handful of official-looking marketing images that give us a closer look at the Galaxy S23 series in their signature colors. There’s a pink/purple color for the Galaxy S23+, with a unique green shade for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For last year’s Galaxy S22 series, Samsung opted for a light pink color for the S22/S22+’s signature color, and a very deep green for the Ultra. This year’s lineup really isn’t much of a departure, but the colors themselves do look pretty nice.

Beyond that, Ahmed Quaider posted (via SamMobile) a handful of details about Samsung’s upcoming flagships including some display specs and battery information.

Apparently, all three Galaxy S23 devices will top out at a max brightness of 1,750 nits from their SuperAMOLED displays. Further, Quaider claims that the base Galaxy S23 will ship with a 3,900 mAh battery, up from 3,700 mAh on the S22. Charging remains at 25W. The S23+, meanwhile, is set to jump up to 4,700 mAh from 4,500 mAh. And finally, S23 Ultra will stay the same at 5,000 mAh with both the Plus and Ultra models using 45W charging. All three phones are expected to have improved cooling too.

