Google Pixel owners seeing Bluetooth and Android Auto issues following January update

The January 2023 update arrived earlier this week for Google Pixel owners, but it seems the patch is carrying some problems along with it, as some users are seeing issues with Bluetooth and Android Auto.

A number of online reports from Pixel owners show a clear trend that there are some problems with connecting to Bluetooth in cars following the January 2023 security patch. The problem picked up some traction on one Reddit thread in particular, where one user noted the following error message when trying to connect to their car’s Bluetooth.

Problem connecting. Turn device off and back on.

The exact cause here is unclear, but it seems clear with the timing that this is a direct result of the January 2023 security update on Pixel phones, as most users report that Bluetooth was working just fine before that. Troubleshooting steps that some have tried, to no avail, so far include resetting their car’s system, re-paring Bluetooth, and resetting network settings entirely, too.

Notably, too, this doesn’t seem to be tied to any one or two specific car brands. The thread brings up reports of problems with cars from Nissan, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Subaru, Volvo, and many others. It also doesn’t seem to be affecting specific Pixel models, though Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series devices are most prominently mentioned.

pixel 7

The January 2023 update did bring some fixes for Bluetooth, so it’s possible that in fixing those problems Google mistakenly broke something else.

On top of those general connectivity problems, another concern here is with Android Auto, as the January update is also affecting the platform following the January update on Pixels.

A handful of users are seeing connection issues with Android Auto following the January patch, though it might not be directly connected to Bluetooth issues. One user reported success in wiping data/cache from the Play Services and Android Auto apps.

Are you having issues with Bluetooth or Android Auto following the January 2023 update on Pixel phones? Let us know!

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: