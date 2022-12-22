Reported Pixel roadmap into 2025 suggests Google wants an iPhone-like lineup

Hardware development spans years into the future, so today’s leak describing the Google Pixel roadmap into 2025 is right on track. If Google sticks to it, barring disruptions, the next three years of Pixel phones reveals Google’s desire to offer a range of devices that more than mimics the iPhone in terms of variety.

Pixel in 2023

Pixel 7a : Lynx

: Lynx Pixel 8 and 8 Pro : Shiba and Husky

and : Shiba and Husky Pixel Fold: Felix

Pixel Tablet: Tangor/Pro

We’ve reported in-depth about Google’s next mid-range phone, with pricing reportedly remaining the same, while solid foldable renders have emerged over the past few weeks. According to Android Authority, the Pixel 8 “will have a smaller display and overall smaller form factor,” while the Pixel 8 Pro remains the same.

Pixel in 2024

After next year, Google reportedly has interesting strategy changes in mind. The Pixel 8a, which is codenamed after a dog, would cost $499 as part of a $50 price increase. It’s best to think of that as a target rather than something definite, especially given how much things could shift with the landscape between now and then.

Speaking of change, the aforementioned plan for the Pixel 8a could be altered depending on how the Pixel 7a does in the market. If so, Google is reportedly switching to a two-year release cycle.

Pixel 8a : Akita

: Akita Pixel 9 : No codename, curiously

: No codename, curiously 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro : Caiman

: Caiman 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro : Komodo

: Komodo Pixel foldable follow-up

That’s not the first departure modeled after Apple’s iPhone – specifically, the SE – lineup, with the Pixel 9 Pro reportedly being offered in two sizes in a return to the XL approach that ended with the Pixel 4 series. Android Authority says this three-phone lineup is “set in stone.”

Lastly, 2024 could see a “follow-up foldable,” but no other definite details are available.

Pixel in 2025

Smaller Pixel 10

Larger Pixel 10 or flip-style foldable

or Smaller Pixel 10 Pro

Larger Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel foldable follow-up

While Google might be undecided on a follow-up to the 2023 Pixel Fold, a flip-style device, like the Galaxy Z Flip, sounds slightly more definite per this 2025 roadmap leak. That said, Google is contemplating an alternate strategy with just a smaller and larger version of the Pixel 10 to mimic the 10 Pro series. This would truly match the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (which is apparently not selling that well), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With the Pixel Watch and upcoming Tablet, Google demonstrated its desire for a “Collection” of devices. These leaks, if they pan out, reveal that Google wants depth for its offerings in addition to range.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: