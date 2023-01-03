Pixel 7 gets seven fixes and additions with January 2023 update

After rolling out the January 2023 update for the Pixel 7 this morning, Google has detailed what’s fixed and added, as well as listing other currently supported phones.

The Pixel’s January 2023 update adds support for Spatial Audio, and the Pixel Buds Pro will get the required update in the “coming weeks” with head tracking as well.

The Pixel 7 benefits from everything, including improved under-display fingerprint performance, which is also for the Pixel 6a.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel January 2023 changelog:

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.

*[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7

Audio

Add support for Spatial Audio with certain devices and accessories *[1]

Biometrics

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[2]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting



Fix for issue preventing audio from playing over certain headphones or accessories while connected in certain conditions

Camera

Fix for issue occasionally causing captured photos to appear corrupted or distorted while zoomed in *[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally preventing display from waking or appearing turned off while device is powered on *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing UI to display in landscape layout while device is held in portrait mode

