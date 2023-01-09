Android 13 QPR2 adds 21 new emoji, including pink heart and goose

When Android 13 QPR2 hits stable in March on Pixel devices, it will introduce 21 emoji that range from new animals to a handful of other characters.
Part of Unicode 15.0, there are five new creatures: Donkey, Moose, Goose, Wing, Jellyfish, while 🐦⬛ Black Bird complements the existing blue one (🐦).
On the cuisine front, there’s Pea Pod and Ginger, while we get a new plant with Hyacinth.
The trio of new hearts — Pink Heart, Light Blue Heart, Grey Heart — is joined by Shaking Face, Rightwards Pushing Hand, and Leftwards Pushing Hand. Those latter two are available in various skin tone options.
New objects/symbols include:
- Folding Hand Fan
- Hair Pick
- Flute
- Maracas
- Khanda
- Wireless
On devices running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, you’ll be able to see the new emoji characters today. They do not appear in Gboard yet, but can be used by copying/pasting. Otherwise, you’ll just get an empty box.
More on Android 13:
- Android 13 with January security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now
- Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android is almost ready for its Android 13 upgrade
- What would you change about Android 13’s Quick Settings?
- Samsung has updated these devices to Android 13
Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.