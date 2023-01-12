Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 second-best prices from $230, OnePlus 10 Pro $200 off, more

Ringing in all of the new discounts for Thursday, today we have a refresh batch of markdowns headlined by the second-best prices on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 from $230. If the new year has you wanting to score a new smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro should have you covered with a $200 discount that rounds out the savings to alongside Sennheiser’s latest Momentum headphones and earbuds from $190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 land at second-best prices

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models on sale for one of the very first times with $50 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way, the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $260 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Locking in $50 in savings, this is still one of the first cash discounts and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price to date and lowest in over a month. The 40mm style is also on sale at $230, down from $280 and hitting the second-best price yet at within $1 of the all-time low.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

OnePlus 10 Pro scores you a new smartphone for the new year

OnePlus is now offering the second-best price ever on its unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB Android smartphone. Also matched at Amazon, pricing now drops down to $599 from either retailer. In either case, that’s down from the usual $799 going rate and delivering $200 in savings. It comes within $49 of the all-time low from Black Friday and is the best price otherwise.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 headphones and 3 earbuds on sale

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones for $275. Typically fetching $350, you’re looking at a 21% discount as well as one of the first chances to save. This is within $5 of the all-time low and one of the best markdowns otherwise since it launched late last fall. Refreshing the design of its flagship over-ear headphones from previous iterations, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

If you’re looking to bring home the Sennheiser sound without the bulkier form-factor, we also just took a hands-on look at its recent Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the brand’s true wireless earbuds to, these new releases put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience, which you can read all about in our recent hands-on review. These are also on sale for one of the very first times, dropping down to $190 courtesy of Amazon. That delivers a new all-time low at $60 off the usual $250 price tag, and we just deemed these some of our favorite earbuds on the market in our breakdown of 2022’s best true wireless models.

