Deals: Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 on sale from $155, Blink Mini Camera $24, more

All of this weekend’s best discounts are now up for the taking, with the second-best prices going live on Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches from $155. Then go check out this discount on the Blink Mini, which is as affordable as smart home cameras come at $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches hit second-best prices

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $155. Typically fetching $230, you’re looking at only the fourth chance to save and the second-best price to date at $75 off. It comes within $9 of the all-time low and is still a rare chance to save, having only been beaten once before. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form factor and six-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $229 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate, is only the third time on sale, and saves you $71. It comes within $30 of the most readily available Black Friday price too. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still six-day battery life, as well as everything else detailed in our launch coverage.

Blink Mini is as affordable as smart home cameras come at $24

Amazon is now offering the Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera for $24. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer is marking the first price cut since back on Black Friday and is now landing at the second-best price yet. This 30% markdown has only been beaten by holiday discounts and comes within $4.50 of those all-time lows.

If you’re looking to start 2023 off feeling a bit more protected, the Blink Mini is the perfect camera for adding a bit of security to your smart home. The even more affordable price is already a perk, but then you’re also looking at its 1080p recording and ultracompact design that delivers motion detection and two-way audio. Not to mention, the entire package integrates with Alexa to tie in with your overarching smart home system.

Black Friday pricing returns on fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray for $90. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday price as well as a return to the all-time low for the first time since. The $60 in savings haven’t been beaten before, and today’s offer is not only $10 under our previous mention but also the same amount below what you’ll pay for other styles right now.

Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

