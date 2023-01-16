Supposed Google Pixel Fold case model shows off thin design, hinge, and bezels [Video]

After many false starts, the Google Pixel Fold finally seems to be on its way, and now a case model of the device gives us some further insight into what the physical hardware, hinge, and inner display will bring to the table.

YouTuber Dave2D obtained what appears to be a case model of the Google Pixel Fold, which he claims to be “dimensionally accurate” to the actual device Google has in the works. While this model is void of any actual smartphone hardware, the design and shape do line up with previous leaks.

The case model here shows a device that is remarkably thin at 5.7mm, 0.6mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when it is unfolded. We also get a good look at the device in hand when it is closed, confirming that the screen will be wider than Samsung’s Fold devices, as we showed in some previous mock-ups based on dimensions.

A better look at the inside of the device also strongly suggests that Google’s device will have somewhat thick bezels, at least by modern standards, on the inner display. This allows the phone to have a camera that is not embedded in the display using a cutout or underdisplay technology. The bezels were measured at around 5-6mm. A mock-up of what the device looks like with those supposed bezels can be seen below.

The video also gives a look at the hinge, seemingly confirming that Google’s foldable won’t have a gap like Samsung’s devices do today, instead closing flush. This implies that Google will be using a “waterdrop” style hinge, similar to the Oppo Find N2, wherein the display recedes into the hinge slightly when the phone is closed up. Samsung is rumored to be moving to a similar design on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to help lessen the visible display crease.

Dave2D says he has been told that the Pixel Fold will have a hinge similar to the Oppo Find N series.

The video goes on to point out that the speakers are positioned at the top left and bottom right of the two sides, which might lead to better stereo sound in either orientation. Samsung’s foldables position speakers at the top and bottom of the left side of the device (when unfolded), while Oppo positions its speakers at the bottom of both halves.

