Pixel Fold renders seemingly confirm device design and dimensions

A previous leak has given us a glimpse of Google’s upcoming foldable, but new Pixel Fold renders have confirmed many of the core elements plus the core dimensions of the as-yet-unannounced device.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, or OnLeaks as he is more commonly known, has shared crisp 5K renders of the Pixel Fold that have been shared on lesser-known blog Howtosolve. As noted in previous coverage, this is likely the third iteration of the Pixel foldable after Google started and then stopped development on Passport and Pipit. This device seemingly confirms the most recent leaks.

As noted, the design looks familiar, but these Pixel Fold renders are accompanied by dimensions. Hemmerstoffer claims that it will measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump) when unfolded. Using those metrics, it seems that it could be up to 14mm thick when folded.

We have previously reported that the Pixel Fold would have a design more akin to the Oppo Find N. These leaked dimensions appear to suggest that Google’s first foldable sits somewhere in between the Find N and the Z Fold 4 when fully unfolded. The 5.9-inch outer display is also marginally taller and wider.

Other notables with these updated Pixel Fold renders include confirmation of top and bottom bezels that span the entire width of the inner display. An inner bezel camera is also expected to be rated at 9.5 megapixels. You can also see the solitary USB-C port is on the right-side bottom edge, while there are five small holes at the top – next to the mmWave antenna – and bottom.

A 360-degree video allows us to eyeball the upcoming smartphone in high-resolution too — which you can check out below:

These renders sadly don’t give any more information away on the Pixel Fold. However, this report posits that the Tensor G2 and at least 12GB RAM will be utilized and reiterates the proposed May 2023 launch time frame.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: