New leather and silicone cases appear for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Galaxy S23 series is mere days away from being officially announced by Samsung. With that, we’ve seen leaked photos already, tempering expectations for this year’s top-of-the-line flagships. Now, a photo set of official Samsung Galaxy S23 cases has surfaced, displaying leather, clear, and silicone options.

We’re expecting Samsung to release three versions of the Galaxy S23, similar to the past few years. We should see what ends up being the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. With those, there will be a set of S23 cases officially distributed by Samsung that will likely be the epitome of fit and finish.

In a set of leaked images (via WinFuture), Samsung looks to be set to release at least three S23 case variations with each device. One of the most unique options is the patented S-View Flip Cover, which we’ve seen for both the S21 and S22 series as well. The Galaxy S23 S-View case has a window cutout so users can see vital info at a glance without having to open the flip cover. Inside the flap, there’s also a card pocket for storing small essential documents, such as a license or credit card.

Of course, Samsung is also tagging on some other simplistic cases for the S23, which look rather good. There are several versions of this case type for each device. First, there’s a generic clear case, which allows your S23’s colors to shine through. Second, you can opt for a colored silicone case, which comes in what looks like a green, blue, black, and pink colorway. Lastly, there appears to be a green synthetic leather case, which looks absolutely stunning.

All of these cases hold the same profile, which takes on a very minimal design language. With the lack of a camera bar between the lenses, the back of the device takes on a simple and strong look.

It’s also been suggested that Samsung is working on a silicone S23 case with a grip buckle and “frame cases,” which add internal support to the case and give better drop protection. The grip buckle cases likely won’t fall far from the same design used on the Fold and Flip.

The Galaxy S23 is closing in on an official launch, with the announcement coming on February 1. Before then, you can register with Samsung to get in line for the S23 prior to its full release and save a little money in the process.

