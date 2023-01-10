Latest Galaxy S23 Ultra leak teases 200MP main camera [Video]

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 10th 2023 7:58 am PT

galaxy s23 battery
1 Comment

Samsung is just a few weeks out from the launch of its Galaxy S23 series, and a fresh leak of the Galaxy S23 Ultra teases the 200MP camera for low-light shots.

We already know a fair bit about the Galaxy S23 series, including that it will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but there are a few details that have been a bit up in the air. One of those has been the long-standing rumor that Samsung would debut a 200MP main camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, something that was also rumored in the Galaxy S22 Ultra but ultimately didn’t come to pass.

But now, it seems that move has been all but confirmed.

An official-looking promo video for the Galaxy S23 Ultra posted by Ice Universe teases a camera that is “made for moonlight” and can “capture the night even in low light.” There’s no explicit mention of a 200MP sensor here, but this lines up with past talk of that massive megapixel count.

Technically speaking, higher megapixel counts in smartphones actually reduce low-light performance, but only when shooting at that full resolution. Most smartphones today, even without super-high numbers like the Galaxy S23 Ultra is preparing for, employ a practice called pixel binning which effectively turns several pixels in a shot into a single one, with the final output usually coming in around 12MP. The end result of that is a significantly brighter and sharper image, which is how Samsung would be able to tout excellent low-light performance on its upcoming device.

Back in November, Ice even shared a sample from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing the 200MP sensor up against the 108MP sensor found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its two predecessors. The final product was significantly sharper, as seen below.

108MP
200MP

The Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1.

More on Samsung Galaxy S23:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.