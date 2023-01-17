Digital Wellbeing preps Focus Mode ‘holidays’ and removes work on live wallpaper

The latest beta version (1.5) of Digital Wellbeing is rolling out with one upcoming addition and the removal of an in-development feature.

Focus mode lets you pause selected, “distracting” apps and hide their notifications. The application icons get grayed out in the launcher, with users able to enable this manually at any time or establish a schedule to turn it on automatically.

When Focus mode is scheduled, you can already turn it off whenever, but Digital Wellbeing will soon let you add a more extended but still temporary “Holiday.” You won’t have to delete your schedule outright (and remember to set it up again later) if you don’t want Focus mode to invoke daily and require continuous shut off when you’re on vacation. This feature is not yet live as of Digital Wellbeing 1.5.500315346.beta today.

<string name=”focus_mode_add_holiday”>Add a holiday</string> <string name=”holiday_title”>Holiday</string> <string name=”holiday_item_header”>Time off</string> <string name=”holiday_picker_positive_button”>Set</string> <string name=”delete_holiday_description”>Delete holiday</string>

Meanwhile, Digital Wellbeing 1.5 removes work on a live “Activity wallpaper” that had the following description: “If you unlock your phone frequently, you’ll see clouds appear on your home screen.” “Mindful_unlocks” might return in the future or surface somewhere else, but development has stopped as of this release.

Google previously released a Digital Wellbeing experiment, which is no longer available, called Unlock Clock that displayed the number of times you unlocked your phone throughout the day as a live wallpaper. More recently, Digital Wellbeing added the Your screen time widget to surface usage information more immediately.

