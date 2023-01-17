Self-repair kits are now available for Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra

Last year Samsung launched a new program that made it far easier to fix your phone or tablet yourself, and that’s now expanding with repair parts made available for the Galaxy S22 series and more.

Self-repair kits from Samsung were launched last year in collaboration with iFixit, offering up official parts for repairs including screens, battery replacements, back glass, and charging ports. Originally, the program was only available for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series devices, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Now, Samsung is finally offering up an expansion to that program.

Available starting today, Samsung is launching self-repair kits with official parts for the Galaxy S22 series. This includes the base Galaxy S22, as well as the S22+ and S22 Ultra. Kits are also being made available for the Galaxy Book Pro 15 and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.

Pricing for self-repair kits on the Galaxy S22 series are as follows:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

With Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series on the horizon, it’s unclear how long we’ll have to wait until repair kits are available for that new lineup. Reservations are open now for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series now with up to $100 in extra credits on pre-order.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: