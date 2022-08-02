Samsung Galaxy repair parts are now on sale from iFixit for these devices

As the “Right to Repair” movement picks up steam, Samsung has partnered with iFixit to offer genuine repair parts for Galaxy devices, and those parts are available for purchase starting today.

Under the new program, iFixit will be able to supply parts and guides to help Samsung Galaxy device owners to repair their devices from home, rather than turning to a repair shop or Samsung directly. The genuine parts are the same ones Samsung uses directly, meaning the chances of success are higher, and the chances of problems far lower.

Google also partnered with iFixit for the same program for Pixel smartphones back in June.

Alongside sales through iFixit, Samsung will also sell these repair parts through Samsung 837 and its own retail locations.

What does this program cover? At first, Samsung and iFixit will offer guides and parts to help Galaxy owners repair a broken screen, fix a broken glass back, and replace the charging port. Kits for replacing the display also come with a return box, so broken parts can be recycled. At this time, there’s no mention of battery replacements in the program, one of the only other common repairs that we’d expect to see in a program like this.

Notably, though, this program is only available to a select few devices.

At launch, Samsung and iFixit will only offer official repair parts for the following devices:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

While it’s certainly a small list given the huge number of devices Samsung releases each year, it’s a good start.

