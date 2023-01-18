Here are the full specs for Samsung’s Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1, 2023, and ahead of that event we’re getting an early look at a full set of specs for each new phone.

WinFuture published the official specs for the Galaxy S23 and S23+, as well as the S23 Ultra. There’s not much we didn’t already know, but it’s interesting nonetheless to get a look at the big picture.

Starting with the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Samsung’s two mainstream flagships are very similar to their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display at 2340×1080 which can adjust its refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz. It also uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy S23+, meanwhile, has a 6.6-inch display with the exact same specs, right down to the resolution.

The camera array on these devices includes a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor in a hole-punch cutout. The battery size sits at 3,900 mAh on the smaller model with 25W charging and 4,700 mAh on the Plus with 45W charging, unchanged from last year.

One of the big differences between the two is the storage, with Samsung offering 128GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S23, but 256GB and 512GB versions of the Galaxy S23+. Both have 8GB of RAM regardless.

Leaked promo images from a German retailer

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, ups the ante with a 6.8-inch, 3080×1440 display that can adjust between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also uses Victus 2. The camera array is also different, with the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor as its primary, backed up by a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto lenses at 3x and 10x respectively. The selfie camera, interestingly, is mentioned to be 12MP, down from 40MP on the S22 Ultra. There is still autofocus on that camera.

Samsung will run the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its hefty specs sheet on top of a 5,000 mAh battery as it did last time around, with the same 45W fast charging. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with 8GB or 12GB of RAM (supposedly LPDDR5X) depending on variant. There’s also the S Pen still stored away within the phone.

All three phones are running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at 3.36GHz which will be used worldwide, but is thought to be manufactured by Samsung instead of TSMC.

Rounding things out, all three phones support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and come in four colors. They also rely on an under-display fingerprint scanner, but it’s unclear if previously rumored improvements are still on the table. Galaxy S23 and S23+ will launch in Black, Cotton, Green, and Purple, while S23 Ultra exchanges Cotton for Cream.

Samsung is expected to raise the price of the entire Galaxy S23 series as we reported yesterday. Do these specs seem worth that raise? Drop a comment below.

Reservations for the Galaxy S23 series are open now, offering users up to $100 in extra credits with their pre-orders. The official launch is coming on February 1.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: