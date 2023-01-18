Twitter Blue is now available on Android for $11/month

Over a month after it arrived on iOS and the web, Twitter Blue is finally available on Android.

As of January 19, 2023, the “new” Twitter Blue subscription is available through the official Twitter app for Android as was first confirmed to TechCrunch. The subscription costs $11/month, up from the $8 per month you’ll pay by subscribing through a web browser as Twitter looks to offset the cost of Google Play in-app purchase fees.

Prior to this change, Twitter Blue was only available to Android users if they first subscribed through the web or an iOS device. Twitter Blue is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

What do you get with Twitter Blue? Right now, mostly just a blue checkmark that tells the world you pay for a blue checkmark.

But with Twitter Blue there’s also support for posting longer videos and the ability to test editing tweets. In the future, Twitter Blue is also supposed to cut ads in half. Twitter also recently started prioritizing accounts subscribed to Blue in replies, mentions, and search.

Subscribing to Twitter Blue requires a verified phone number.

Twitter for Android still lacks some of the platform’s other recent changes, such as the “For You” tab which forces the algorithmic timeline by default. It was confirmed this week, too, that Twitter is intentionally blocking third-party Twitter clients from working as they have for years citing “long-standing API rules.”

