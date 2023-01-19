Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $870, Govee Assistant lightstrips $46, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra landing at $870 as part of a Grade A refurbished sale at Woot. Google Assistant users can also make their own neon sign with Govee’s unique Smart LED Lightstrips from $46, which are joined by iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard smartphone mount at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $870

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale, this time around delivering an assortment of Samsung handsets. A highlight amongst today’s sale is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $870 in Grade A refurbished condition. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $330 in savings attached. This is only the third refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot period and is the best offer yet for the like-new condition model.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Make your own neon sign with Govee’s unique Smart LED Lightstrips

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Neon Rope Lights in two different form-factors. Headlining is the 10-foot model at $46. That delivers $34 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest in several months. The longer 16.4-foot Neon Lightstrip is also on sale at $85, marking the second-best we’ve seen to date much like its shorter counterpart. This model is $35 off and down from the usual $120 going rate.

Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app to handle scheduling and the like. Included in the box you’re getting 10 feet or more of light strip, which features an addressable color design to complete the package.

Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard smartphone mount

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $20. Seeing its first discount since the holiday season, this is down from the usual $25 going rate thanks to the 20% price cut. It’s the second-best discount we’ve seen and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low from back on Black Friday last year.

Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the most compact devices out there to monstrous flagships.

