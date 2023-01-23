Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing leaks alongside low-light and camera zoom samples

While we wait for Samsung to unveil the next S-series flagship, we’re already seeing the Galaxy S23 Ultra get an unboxing ahead of the official launch.

An unboxing video shared by Twitter user Edwards Urbina showcases the Galaxy S23 Ultra in what appears to be a “Cotton Flower” colorway. This aligns with some early images of supposed retail packaging, but this goes a few steps further with short hands-on video of the upcoming flagship Android.

It appears that Urbina is based in Nicaragua, but it’s unclear how they have managed to get this unit early. Save the color, the unboxing shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra that looks almost identical to its predecessor.

While we would never suggest upgrading from one phone to another after just a year, this does make it easier for S22 Ultra owners to stomach we’re sure. What is instantly noticeable is that the curved edges are slightly boxier on the new model.

It is hard to tell though without the previous handset for comparison purposes. The matte white finish is known as “Cotton Flower,” and this looks very familiar to the white S22 Ultra but instead of a silver frame, the video makes this look gold or soft champagne.

After unboxing the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the poster also shared a number of sample images including several that showcase the low-light performance of the upcoming handset. Samsung is said to have upgraded the main sensor to a 200-megapixel sensor.

Two comparison posts showing night shots taken with no tripod seem impressive as it’s clean and sharp even in the darkest regions, but it’s hard to tell given the subject and obvious Twitter compression. The images of the plant pots looks very good with the brick wall being incredibly detailed even in a dingy environment.

Urbina also shared some zoom samples from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to leaked spec sheets, the S23 Ultra is retaining the same periscope zoom camera as the 2022 handsets. We could see Samsung make improvements via software tuning rather than hardware tweaks. These samples are still impressive, but not quite as interesting as the potential main sensor upgrade that has been touted.

