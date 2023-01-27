Deals: Google’s 256GB Pixel 6 $420, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now $55 off, and more

Friday’s most notable price drops include Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone, Samsung earbuds, and more. First up, the attractive Seafoam Pixel 6 has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $420 shipped. But we are also tracking a one-day deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 with $55 in savings and the best price in months. All of that is joined by SanDisk’s pro-grade 2,000MB/s portable SSD back down at holiday pricing as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon low hits Google’s 256GB model Pixel 6

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 256GB Smartphone in Sorta Seafoam for $419.99 shipped. Regularly $699 and most recently sitting in the $647 range at Amazon, this is up to $279 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $80 under our previous mention on the 256GB model – the Stormy Black variant can be found at $499.99 right now – and the first sizable price drop we have tracked on the Seafoam variant at Amazon since the holidays last year.

While the Google Pixel 6 arrives as a more entry-level option in the now previous-generation lineup, it is still a more than capable option for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest. It carries the same Google Tensor chip as the flagship counterpart alongside a 6.4-inch 90Hz display, 256GB of storage, and a dual sensor rear camera array. Be sure to take a look at our long-term hands-on review where we said it is “the best phone that Google has made” in a while at the time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with Qi charging now $55 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in all colorways for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a few bucks under our previous mention at $55 off the going rate. Today’s offer comes within $5 of the holiday price we tracked at Amazon last year, $25 under the current sale price at Best Buy, and the best we can find. While they might not be the new Pro 2 variants that launched last year, they are also a more affordable option with plenty of notable features. Joining up to 29 hours of battery life with wireless charging support on the included case, you’ll also score Samsung’s active noise cancellation tech here. You can completely block out unwanted noise around you or leverage Low latency Ambient Sound mode to pick up only “the sounds you want to hear.” Dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

Go pro with SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme portable SSD at holiday pricing

Joining an ongoing price drop on the 4TB standard edition model, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $240 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model more typically sells in the $200 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is essentially matching the holiday and Black Friday price from last year outside of a very brief price drop down to $128. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme delivers much faster transfer rates than the standard counterpart at up to 2,000MB/s. The forged aluminum chassis and robust construction – it is evident how well this thing is built the second you pull it out of the packaging – are highlights here, delivering a sort of portable heatsink-like functionality alongside 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water and dust resistance. It ships with a five-year limited manufacturer warranty, and you can get a closer look at the details right here.

