Google Fi seemingly affected by latest T-Mobile data breach, no personal data leaked

T-Mobile was recently hit by yet another data breach, and it appears that Google Fi was impacted by that breach as the carrier has notified customers via email.

A message to Fi customers today notifies that Google Fi’s “primary network provider” experienced “suspicious activity” that contained customer data for Google Fi. Given the timing and phrasing, this appears to be directly related to the T-Mobile data breach that was disclosed on January 19.

The email, seen in full below, notifies customers that a “limited amount of Google Fi customer data” was exposed including SIM card serial numbers, account status, information about the mobile service plan, and when an account was activated. Google says the breach did not expose any personal information such as customer names, birth dates, emails, social security, or payment information, or any data from SMS. Phone numbers were included.

Google says that no customers need to take action following the breach, but recommends that customers stay alert for potential phishing attacks.

Dear Google Fi customer, We’re writing to let you know that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed us there has been suspicious activity relating to a third party system that contains a limited amount of Google Fi customer data. There is no action required by you at this time. This system is used for Google Fi customer support purposes and contains limited data including when your account was activated, data about your mobile service plan, SIM card serial number, and active or inactive account status. It does not contain your name, date of birth, email address, payment card information, social security number or tax IDs, driver’s license or other form of government ID, or financial account information, passwords or PINs that you may use for Google Fi, or the contents of any SMS messages or calls. Our incident response team undertook an investigation and determined that unauthorized access occurred and have worked with our primary network provider to identify and implement measures to secure the data on that third party system and notify everyone potentially impacted. There was no access to Google’s systems or any systems overseen by Google. If you are an active Fi user, please note that your Google Fi service continues to work as usual and was not interrupted by this issue.

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: