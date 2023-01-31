Deals: OnePlus 10T sees $100 discounts, Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards from $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-enabled OnePlus 10T smartphone at $100 off. That’s alongside a series of Amazon lows returning on Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD cards from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with $100 discounts

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $550 in both Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. In either case, you’d more regularly pay $650, with today’s offer delivering $100 in savings. This is marking the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday and delivers one of the first chances to save so far on the recently released handset. Alongside the entry-level configuration, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $100 off.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review as well.

Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD cards return to Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $50. This model launched in late 2021 at $109 and since dropped down to settle at a $75 regular price. Currently matched directly from Samsung, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low at about $15 under the discounts we saw just ahead of the holidays last year. This is the lowest price we can find on the up to 160MB/s memory card solution that makes for a notable addition to your drone, Nintendo Switch, or camera kit (among many other things).

It features U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to most of the modern options out there, and Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements. It can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside delivering safeguards against extreme temperatures, X-rays, magnets, and drops and carries a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest speed-focused collection right here.

Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV lands at $502 off

Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $898. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is delivering only the second notable chance to save at $502 off while matching the all-time low. It was last on sale over the holiday shopping season, with today’s discount delivering the first markdown in over a month.

As one of last year’s Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 65 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over in our coverage.

