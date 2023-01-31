Google Maps on Android readies planned charging stops for EVs

Google Maps for Android will soon make it easier to plan longer road trips in your electric vehicle, offering planned charging stops along your route.

Back in 2021, when Android Automotive was just getting underway, the Google Maps app for that in-car experience picked up the ability to plan ahead on where to stop and recharge during a longer trip. This made perfect sense for Android Automotive, which was initially (if coincidentally) only available in EVs.

Of course, not all EVs run Android Automotive, leaving vehicle owners to use alternative (often built-in) navigation apps to find conveniently placed charging stations. Meanwhile, the Google Maps app on Android phones doesn’t currently offer a way to plan a route complete with charging stations, though last year Maps did add a way to specify your car’s engine type to help pick the most eco-friendly route.

With Google Maps version 11.65, we find new signs of the automatic route planning based on EV charging stations coming to the Android mobile app, removing the need to use Android Automotive.

By the time you get there, your battery will be low

Charging stop needed to reach destination

Trip too long to auto-add charging stops. Add stops after you start.

No internet. Can’t load charging stops.

There aren’t enough compatible charging stations to get to your destination

Presumably, the UI will look similar to what’s available in EVs with Android Automotive today, just downsized for use on phones.

It’s not yet clear how the mobile version of Google Maps will be able to calculate your estimated battery life, whether you’ll need to enter your car’s maximum capacity into the app or tell it what vehicle you’re driving. In the app today, you can already specify that you’re driving an electric vehicle and even select which plug style(s) your car supports.

