Latest Pixel Buds A-series 3.519.0 firmware update breaks Bluetooth pairing

The latest 3.519.0 firmware update for the Pixel Buds A-series is causing Bluetooth pairing issues for those that have installed it on their wireless earbuds.

Although only a minor bump from firmware version 3.514 which was released back in October, version 3.519.0 has introduced an annoying bug that prevents your Pixel Buds A-series from entering Bluetooth pairing mode. This update only started rolling out just yesterday, but reports have grown on the Google Pixel Buds support pages and the /r/GooglePixel subreddit.

We have since been able to replicate the same issue when attempting to pair with existing devices. Prior to manually updating, pressing and holding the Bluetooth pairing key would initiate the Fast Pair process with compatible Android devices. Since installing 3.519.0, a short hold of the pairing button does not appear to activate the Bluetooth pairing process.

This process is found on all Pixel Buds earbuds since the re-launch of the Bluetooth accessory back in 2020. With the earbuds in the charging case, holding the pairing button found at the rear of the case for three seconds will start pairing mode. The LED at the front of the case will pulse to indicate that this has been activated successfully.

After sideloading the update, this process does not start the pairing process on Pixel Buds A-series. Instead, only devices that have previously been linked to the Pixel Buds A-series are able to connect. At present, the only workaround is to perform a full reset. To do this, you will need to press and hold the pairing button for 30 seconds.

At least until this issue is resolved, we suggest disabling the auto-update option on your Buds. To change this head to Settings > Bluetooth > Select your Pixel Buds A-series > Tap the settings icon > More settings > Firmware update > Disable “Automatic updates.”

It is worth noting that this surprise firmware update does not officially have a changelog at this stage. However, it’s doubtful that breaking the ability to quickly pair your Pixel Buds A-series with other devices was Google’s intention.

More on Pixel Buds:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: