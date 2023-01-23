The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch with Spatial Audio, Fast Pair audio switching

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are anything but secret, with the company already detailing their newest wireless earbuds in full. Now, OnePlus is announcing that the Buds Pro 2 will launch fully capable of spatial audio and Google’s Fast Pair features.

Launching on February 7, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is an exciting pair of wireless earbuds to look out for, as it compounds on the performance of the exceptional Buds Pro. The Buds Pro 2 are set to come with 11mm woofers and 6mm drivers for truly deep sound. OnePlus is also incorporating “MelodyBoost” drivers, which are said to improve vocals and ensure bass doesn’t drown out the rest of the sound profile.

Prior to that launch date, OnePlus is also announcing that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched with spatial audio, specifically, the same spatial audio brought to Android devices in Android 13. Spatial audio allows the user to move their head in multiple directions while the music seems as though it’s staying in the same spot. The idea is that spatial audio creates a wider soundstage and gives off the feeling of actually being at a concert or live performance.

On top of this addition, OnePlus details that the Buds Pro 2 will also launch globally with Google’s Fast Pair, which makes it easy to add the Buds Pro 2 to new devices and connect seamlessly to any of those devices under the same Google Account. Even better, OnePlus is packing the Buds Pro 2 with a Google feature only seen on the Pixel Buds Pro – smart audio switching.

Google’s audio switching feature is a hidden gem, giving users the ability to switch between connected devices on a dime using machine learning. For instance, if a phone call is received, Android will automatically switch which device you’re listening from. With that, you’ll get a notification that allows you to reverse this action with ease. It’s worth noting that Samsung has a very similar feature as well.

All in all, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are set to come with some of the best features we’ve seen in Android-based earbuds as of yet. With spatial audio, Fast Pair, and Google’s audio switching feature, the earbuds from OnePlus may be hard to pass up. Pricing for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has yet to be confirmed, with more details to come in February.

