New Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update rolling out

While we wait for the Pixel Buds Pro release that adds spatial audio with head tracking, Pixel Buds A-Series is getting what looks to be a minor update.

Following the last update (3.514) in mid-October, firmware update 3.519.0 is rolling out today. Given the minor increment jump, this is likely just a bug fixer. Google has yet to provide a changelog.

As of this morning, you can open the Pixel Buds app/settings > More settings > Firmware update to start the 10-15 download and install process. The earbuds update first, and then the case.

Last year, the Pixel Buds A-Series only saw two updates. The first in June of 2022 fixed the broken Bass slider that was introduced in December of 2021. That last big release also added a “Loudness compensation” toggle to improve bass and treble at lower volumes. The headphones also will “search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable.”

Then there was an October 2022 update with “general bug fixes and improvements.” The only other notable occurrence was how Google quietly released Pixel Buds A-Series in Charcoal. It was introduced to the Google Store alongside the Pixel 7 and Watch event. Joining Clearly White and Dark Olive, it’s a good indicator that the $99 headphones are here to stay.

