YouTube TV losing MLB Network starting today

In an email to subscribers this afternoon, YouTube TV announced that it hasn’t been able to renew its deal with the MLB Network and that the baseball channel will no longer be available.

“MLB Network content will no longer be available on YouTube TV” starting January 31, 2023 — though we still have it as of this afternoon (PT). Additionally, you’ll “lose access to any previous Library recordings from this channel.”

The cord-cutting service says it has “been working hard to renew our deal with the MLB Network to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV. However, we have been unable to reach an agreement.”

Google will “continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

YouTube TV says “members will be able to continue watching select national MLB games via coverage on FOX, ESPN, and TBS through our Base Plan.”

The upcoming MLB season starts on March 30.

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: