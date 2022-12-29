YouTube TV referral program returns with big boost, bill credit now up to $450

Following its big NFL Sunday Ticket deal, YouTube TV’s referral program is back and even more aggressive than the original January push.

Every person that subscribes to the YouTube TV Base Plan ($64.99) with your referral link will get you a $45 bill credit. They will get $15 off, which is a boost from $10 previously. However, the big increase is from $20 earlier this year to $45 today. You can use the “same link as much as you like for up to $450 in total discounts per 12 months.”

If things are unchanged, one discount will be applied each billing period. The referral code is available for paying subscribers with an active plan. It can be accessed by tapping your profile avatar in the app > “Refer a friend” or through this link. You can also check sign-up status on that page under “Your discounts.”

YouTube TV notes how this is for “new referrals only” and it “must convert to paid user.” The credit comes in “once your friend becomes a paid Base Plan member.”

Other things to note include:

Senders cannot have subscriptions in paused states, either voluntary or involuntary, or in free-trials; Senders are not eligible if they are only subscribed to “add-on” packages and not the YouTube TV Base Plan subscription.

Users who pay their YouTube TV subscription through a third party, such as through their phone bill, are not eligible for this Promotion.

“Recipients” are unique users who: (i) have never subscribed to YouTubeTV; (ii) signed up using their unique link and/or Code (as defined in section 5) upon signing up for YouTube TV; (iii) made a Qualifying Payment (as defined in section 6); and (iv) have not already received a Referral Reward (on their current Google Account).

