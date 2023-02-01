Deals: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick from $130, Wyze smart Floodlight Cam $70, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers from $130. Alongside being able to upgrade the TV, you can give your Assistant setup some added security with the Wyze smart Floodlight Cam at $70 alongside this a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which hit $95. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers with rare discounts from $130

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Still marking one of the first price cuts in the past twelve months, the company’s flagship home theater upgrade now arrives with a $180 sale price. You’d more regularly pay $200, with today’s offer delivering $20 in savings. It comes within $5 of our previous mention from nearly 2 months ago, and is the second-best price we’ve seen in the past 6 months.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback too.

Wyze smart Floodlight Cam works with Assistant at $70

Woot now offers the Wyze Smart Floodlight Camera for $70. Delivery will set you back a $6 fee otherwise. Normally fetching $100 at retailers like Amazon, this is now delivering $30 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $10 below our previous mention set back in September, and is the first markdown since.

Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection, which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 hit $95

Amazon is marking down the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds at $95. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a $55 discount that delivers the best price in two months. Today’s offer is not only just the best discount since before the holidays but also clocks in at $9 under the previous discount. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancellation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

