You can get 15% cash back on a Galaxy S23 from Rakuten

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 1st 2023 12:05 pm PT

After launching support for the Google Store just in time for the Pixel 7, Rakuten is now offering massively boosted rates for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, offering up to 15% cash back.

Rakuten has long offered online shoppers a chance to get a buck or two back on their purchases, but often that comes in the form of just 1%-3% back. But from time to time, various merchants will boost that number to offer you more back.

For a limited time, Samsung has boosted its cash back offer through Rakuten from the usual 2% all the way up to 15%. That’s only for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, though. But it comes just in time for pre-orders for the new Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, and Galaxy Book 3 laptops.

Once activated, this 15% cash back off can help you score quite a bit back from your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. Looking at the base Galaxy S23 and its $799 price tag, that’s roughly $120 back. For S23+, that’s $150 back, and $180 back for S23 Ultra – of course, this all depends on the specific model you buy and offers you redeem.

Rakuten is a free program available through browsers such as Google Chrome. You can sign up for Rakuten here and get $30 back once you’ve successfully earned cash back on your account.

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

