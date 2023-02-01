Galaxy S23 Ultra will let you share a live Samsung Notes document with Google Meet

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a productivity-driven device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an inset S Pen, and a massive display. To build on that, the S23 Ultra will let users co-edit shared documents with Google Meet’s live sharing capability.

Google Meet introduced a feature under the now-defunct Google Duo that allowed users to share their screens and have the other party participate in whatever they were sharing. Later, Google Meet took on this feature with a couple of added features.

In its current state, live sharing with Google Meet allows users to share Spotify playlists, allowing users to listen to music in real time. In reality, these small features added a little bit of flair to video calls, letting each user share dynamic content beyond just their screen.

With the launch of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung noted that the heavy hitter would bring this feature to a new level beyond simply sharing a YouTube video. Users will be able to start a Google Meet video call and bring up the Samsung Notes app to showcase in live sharing. Using the S Pen on the S23 Ultra, video participants will be able to edit documents through live sharing, with each party seeing changes that the other makes. Each participant in the Google Meet call will have the ability to edit these Samsung Notes documents with ease.

This feature isn’t likely to find its way to other devices such as the Google Pixel, as the S Pen and Samsung Notes are proprietary to Samsung. Presumably, though, meeting participants on Pixel and other Android devices will still be able to edit notes. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities to see this feature come to Google Meet on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, though.

Pre-order the Galaxy S23 or S23+

Pre-order the S23 Ultra

More on the Galaxy S23:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: