Lightroom is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s official photo-editing software

If there is one thing to be said about the just-announced Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s that it has an intimidating camera array. To pair with the 200MP sensor, Samsung is bringing Adobe Lightroom to the Galaxy S23 Ultra as the one and only native photo editing tool.

Starting at $1,199, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to be the best of the best. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 made specifically for Galaxy devices, the S23 Ultra doesn’t shy away from processing power; where the new device shines in this regard is in the camera.

The S23 Ultra packs a 200MP main sensor, which uses pixel binning and other tricks to bring light and dark photos to life. With that, there is also a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP sensors with 3x and 10x telephoto lenses. With all of those sensors – and especially the main 200MP one – there is a lot of room for really getting into taking photos.

With Samsung counting on Galaxy S23 Ultra users taking further steps to take pro-level photos, there’s an inherent need for photo editing software that goes beyond basic tools. To fill that spot, Samsung is teaming up with Adobe and bringing Lightroom into play as the natively available photo editing option onboard the S23 Ultra.

Along with the Expert RAW app, users are able to control professional settings on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera. Users can change ISO, aperture settings, and shutter speed much like one would be able to on a mirrorless or DSLR camera. After a photo is taken, those photos can be edited in the Lightroom app from Adobe, which is now the default photo editor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Adobe Lightroom is a fantastic tool, no matter where you use it. While it takes a form on PC, the mobile version of the app is fully capable of transforming your photos into whatever you’d like them to be. Those RAW images taken with the 200MP camera will find a fantastic home in Lightroom for the S23 Ultra.

