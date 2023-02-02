YouTube adds ‘Go Live Together’ to let you co-livestream on a phone

YouTube is getting the ability to invite a guest to your mobile livestream with “Go Live Together.”

“Go Live Together” appears beneath “Go live” in the Create sheet on YouTube for Android and iOS. You (as the Creator) can send out a link to any guest.

You can only have one guest at a time while “creators need 50+ subs to host co-streams.” YouTube says you can rotate guests by resetting the invite link as necessary. Go Live Together streams continue to show pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertising for the host channel.

“Anyone can be a guest,” including those watching:

Tap the invite link sent by the host live streamer from your mobile device. They may send it to you via email, text, or another messaging service. Select the channel you’d like to go live with. Select Join when prompted to join the waiting room. While you wait to go live, check your audio and video quality. When you see “You’re live,” you’re now co-streaming live on YouTube.

Those watching the livestream will see two feeds stacked vertically, with the Creator’s feed appearing at the top and the guest below.

This is currently a mobile-only experience, but YouTube is aware that “many of you are excited to see this feature come to desktop so you can co-stream right from YouTube on your computer” It’s “still exploring” adding support. In the meantime, you can livestream Google Meet calls to YouTube, with this capability rolling out to free Gmail accounts last year after previously being a Workspace exclusive.

