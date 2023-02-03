Stadia Controller will be able to work with Nintendo Switch as 8BitDo adapter prepares support

As one of its last acts, Google Stadia unlocked support for Bluetooth on the Stadia Controller, and it seems that Nintendo Switch players will soon be able to enjoy that with support for the controller apparently coming to 8BitDo adapters.

The Stadia Controller generally works with almost any Bluetooth-capable device, but one exception is the Nintendo Switch, which is a bit picky when it comes to Bluetooth controllers. You can’t just use any wireless controller with a Switch.

However, 8BitDo has long made an adapter that plugs into the Nintendo Switch dock and allows more Bluetooth controllers to work with the incredibly popular console. Soon, that adapter may support the Stadia Controller.

A Stadia fan got in contact with 8BitDo regarding using the Stadia Controller with their Nintendo Switch using the 8BitDo V2 adapter. As it stands today, the adapter technically doesn’t support the Stadia Controller, but 8BitDo provided beta software to the user which enabled support. Over the past couple of days, quite a few Stadia fans have tested out the updated firmware and found that it works wonderfully with the Switch.

The 8BitDo V2 adapter costs around $20.

We’ve reached out to 8BitDo for confirmation on this update, but the company wasn’t available for comment. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

