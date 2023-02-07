Android Auto now has a full weather app with ‘WeatherRadar’ [Video]

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 7th 2023 8:02 am PT

weather radar android auto app
1 Comment

While the latest redesign of Android Auto makes it a bit more difficult to see the weather forecast at a glance, there is a new option incoming. “WeatherRadar” is debuting as the first full weather app for Android Auto.

Announced today, Weather & Radar (also known as “WeatherRadar”) is coming to Android Auto. This will be the first full weather app for Android Auto to support live radar.

The app is quite limited, only showing live radar readings in your area, but the map automatically updates as you drive, and you can switch layers to see different types of maps. Unfortunately, there’s no way to see weather forecasts.

All you need is an Android smartphone and a car that supports Android Auto. Simply connect your phone to your car, and Weather & Radar will appear on your car display screen. You’ll be able to see the current weather conditions (satellite and radar) on the WeatherRadar, along with the RainfallRadar showing only the precipitation intensity. It’s zoomable and will update automatically with your location.

Of course, the exact utility here remains to be seen. After all, Android Auto is a platform mainly used while your car is in motion, so a radar app is only so useful. Still, there are likely some scenarios where this could come in handy, such as looking ahead on your route to see if a storm intensifies.

Would you use a full weather app for Android Auto? Let us know why in the comments below!

