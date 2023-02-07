Fitbit app appears to be partially down again this morning, preventing sync

Following a widespread outage yesterday that lasted a few hours, the Fitbit app is once again experiencing issues this morning, with a partial outage affecting sync.

On the morning of February 7, the Fitbit app is experiencing a somewhat widespread outage that is preventing device sync. This issue is leaving users unable to sync smartwatches such as Sense and Versa, as well as the Google Pixel Watch, and various trackers.

While this shouldn’t affect data captured by Fitbit devices, it does prevent that data from being synced to a user’s account in most cases.

This is not quite as bad as yesterday’s outage, which brought down the Fitbit app almost entirely. That outage took down historical data and essentially left the app useless for hours. Fitbit patched up the problem by the afternoon, but as of around 9 a.m. ET, there’s no acknowledgement of the problem on Fitbit’s end.

We’d advise that anyone seeing this problem avoid rebooting their Fitbit to avoid losing data.

Today’s partial Fitbit outage seems to be quite widespread, as we’re seeing the issue across multiple devices, and there are many reports throughout Reddit and Twitter. DownDetector started pulling in reports around 8am ET this morning. Fitbit has been advising users through its Support account on Twitter to force-stop the app, but many users report this isn’t solving the problem.

Many users report that sleep scores are not arriving, among other data, due to these outages.

Updating…

