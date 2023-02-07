Fitbit app appears to be partially down again this morning, preventing sync

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 7th 2023 6:19 am PT

fitbit app
1 Comment

Following a widespread outage yesterday that lasted a few hours, the Fitbit app is once again experiencing issues this morning, with a partial outage affecting sync.

On the morning of February 7, the Fitbit app is experiencing a somewhat widespread outage that is preventing device sync. This issue is leaving users unable to sync smartwatches such as Sense and Versa, as well as the Google Pixel Watch, and various trackers.

While this shouldn’t affect data captured by Fitbit devices, it does prevent that data from being synced to a user’s account in most cases.

This is not quite as bad as yesterday’s outage, which brought down the Fitbit app almost entirely. That outage took down historical data and essentially left the app useless for hours. Fitbit patched up the problem by the afternoon, but as of around 9 a.m. ET, there’s no acknowledgement of the problem on Fitbit’s end.

We’d advise that anyone seeing this problem avoid rebooting their Fitbit to avoid losing data.

Today’s partial Fitbit outage seems to be quite widespread, as we’re seeing the issue across multiple devices, and there are many reports throughout Reddit and Twitter. DownDetector started pulling in reports around 8am ET this morning. Fitbit has been advising users through its Support account on Twitter to force-stop the app, but many users report this isn’t solving the problem.

Many users report that sleep scores are not arriving, among other data, due to these outages.

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.