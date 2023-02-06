It’s not just you, Fitbit is down with sync outage and missing data

Abner Li

- Feb. 6th 2023 7:05 am PT

2 Comments

Fitbit is down this morning (PT), with the biggest issue being how the Android and iOS apps are not able to sync with fitness trackers or smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch.

Opening the Fitbit app on Android and iOS (PT) reveals that some stats are missing. This includes the main metrics of steps, distance, calories, and active minutes. They might be entirely missing from the top of the app, or just grayed out.

Certain stat cards are completely gone. However, you might be able to navigate to a previous day from the top-left corner and see stats from there.

Elsewhere, pulling down the feed to initiate a manual device sync will return a “Couldn’t sync your [device]” error. Repeated attempts do not resolve the sync issue, with Fitbit going down at around 5:30 a.m. PT.

Fitbit’s My Dashboard on the web is also down, though the rest of fitbit.com is currently available.

There is currently no corresponding error message, with one usually offered.

Update 1: As of 9 a.m. PT, the sync backend appears to be coming back, but stats are not displaying properly (or at all).

Update 2: Google spokesperson: “We’re aware of an outage impacting services across the Fitbit app and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

Update 3: As of 11 a.m., we’re seeing the latest stats from our wearables in Fitbit for Android and iOS, but the Sleep and Readiness Scores have yet to be calculated.

Updating…

Fitbit down sync issue
Fitbit down sync issue

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com