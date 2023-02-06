It’s not just you, Fitbit is down with sync outage and missing data

Fitbit is down this morning (PT), with the biggest issue being how the Android and iOS apps are not able to sync with fitness trackers or smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch.

Opening the Fitbit app on Android and iOS (PT) reveals that some stats are missing. This includes the main metrics of steps, distance, calories, and active minutes. They might be entirely missing from the top of the app, or just grayed out.

Certain stat cards are completely gone. However, you might be able to navigate to a previous day from the top-left corner and see stats from there.

Elsewhere, pulling down the feed to initiate a manual device sync will return a “Couldn’t sync your [device]” error. Repeated attempts do not resolve the sync issue, with Fitbit going down at around 5:30 a.m. PT.

Fitbit’s My Dashboard on the web is also down, though the rest of fitbit.com is currently available.

There is currently no corresponding error message, with one usually offered.

Update 1: As of 9 a.m. PT, the sync backend appears to be coming back, but stats are not displaying properly (or at all).

Update 2: Google spokesperson: “We’re aware of an outage impacting services across the Fitbit app and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

Update 3: As of 11 a.m., we’re seeing the latest stats from our wearables in Fitbit for Android and iOS, but the Sleep and Readiness Scores have yet to be calculated.

Updating…

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: