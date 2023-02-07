OnePlus is ditching ‘Pro’ phones starting with the OnePlus 11

In an effort to “streamline” its portfolio of smartphones, the “OnePlus 11 Pro” won’t be coming.

Through 2019 to 2021, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7, 8, and 9 series each with a base model and a “Pro” option. The two phones in each series offered up similar designs and features, but often with additional features or better hardware on the “Pro model for a higher price. For instance, with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the standard phone was built from plastic, had no wireless charging, and a different camera system from the “Pro” model which was metal and glass, had wireless charging, and a better display, too.

However, OnePlus broke that pattern with the OnePlus 10 Pro last year.

The phone debuted in China first without a “OnePlus 10” to go with it and, as the year went on, that “lesser” phone never actually arrived. The OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T both made their way to market over the course of the year with a few compromises compared to the Pro model, but also some upgrades in the case of the 10T, which debuted with charging speeds up to 125W.

With this year’s OnePlus 11, OnePllus is doing away with the confusion entirely. There will be no OnePlus 11 Pro in North America, or globally. OnePlus implies that this will be a pattern that continues forward as well.

Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. You don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.’

The OnePlus 11 launches in the US for $699, with open sales starting February 16. Pre-orders are open now.

