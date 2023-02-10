Google Chrome’s mobile ‘Follow’ feature – why you should be using it more often

In order to keep up with the latest news, it’s vital that articles and content be easy to find. Chrome on mobile has a feature called “Follow” that allows users to add websites to a native RSS feed. This feature makes it much easier to see the content you want as it becomes available.

The mobile version of Chrome started seeing the new Follow feature back in 2021. In effect, the feature was Chrome’s version of an RSS feed that was built right into the mobile browser. With it, users could follow different websites, effectively creating a stream of whatever content that site released.

There is an abundance of RSS feed tools out there, though Chrome’s Follow feature is one that doesn’t require much setting up. In fact, it has no settings at all. Even with that being the case, Google’s Follow feature in Chrome on mobile deserves some attention.

Becuase of its simplicity, the Follow tab is easy to set up and use. In contrast to the adjacent Discovery section, the Follow section is filled with content you curate. You’ll never find content from a site you did not follow, nor will you find that you’re not seeing enough content. You see whatever you follow, and that’s it.

The Discovery tab, on the other hand, is filled with what Google thinks you’ll like. This is based on your history and some machine learning to determine which topics are the most interesting to you, and while you can tell Google that you don’t want to see specific articles or videos, there’s no guarantee that it won’t show up again in a different form.

How to use Chrome’s Follow feature

Head to a site you want to follow in Chrome. Tap the three-dot menu at the top-right. At the bottom of that menu, tap + Follow. Tip: Test this feature out on this 9to5Google page to get one of the best Google and Android feeds around!

To see your personalized RSS feed, head to a brand new tab in Chrome. From there, tap Following and you should see all new content from the sites you follow.

