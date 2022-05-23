Chrome for Android will soon let you remove the Discover feed from New Tab Page

Kyle Bradshaw

- May. 23rd 2022 1:34 pm PT

0

Google is preparing a way to remove the Discover feed from the New Tab Page of the Android version of Chrome.

In the mobile versions of the Google Chrome browser, the New Tab Page currently hosts a search bar, your most frequently viewed websites, and two content feeds. One is the traditional Google Discover feed, which shows a list of articles recommended for you by Google’s algorithms, and the other is the latest posts from outlets that you’re “Following” in Chrome, an Android-exclusive feature for now.

Meanwhile, Chrome’s New Tab Page on desktop is far cleaner, focusing on the shortcuts and search, though some additional cards will appear below these. For those longing for a bit more simplicity in their web browser, you may want to keep an eye on a new flag (and a near identical one for iOS) coming soon to the chrome://flags page.

Feed ablation

Enables feed ablation.

#feed-ablation

The chosen name is a bit strange, to say the least, but the gist is that the flag “completely removes all Feeds from Chrome,” including both the Discover and Following feeds. The flag is already available to test in Chrome Canary, and it does just what you’d think, cleaning up the New Tab Page.

Chrome for Android New Tab Page with Discover feed
Before & After

It’s not clear at this point what Google’s intentions are for making the Discover feed an optional part of the Chrome New Tab Page. Notably, the flag is getting somewhat fast-tracked, and should arrive with Chrome 103 next month.

Chrome for Android is just one of the many ways to access Google Discover on your phone, including the home page of the Google Search app, Chrome’s New Tab Page, the leftmost page of Pixel Launcher, and the mobile version of Google.com. Meanwhile, the new flag also appearing for iOS is a bit strange, considering Chrome on that platform already offers a simple toggle for the Discover feed.

Do you like having the Google Discover feed in Chrome, or would you want to keep things clean and simple? Let us know down in the comments.

More on Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Chrome 103

Chrome 103

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review